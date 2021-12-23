Jauan Jennings start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers pulled out a 31-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15, marking their fifth win in their last six outings. They improve to 8-6 on the season and sit in third place in the NFC West with just three games left in the regular season. They’ll take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 16.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Jauan Jennings

Jennings saw a season-high six targets in the Week 15 win, catching three of those for 28 yards and a touchdown. It was a quick four-yard touchdown on a slant route, marking his second score through his last four games, and his third touchdown of the season. It was his best performance of the year as well, bringing in 11.8 PPR fantasy points. His highest yardage total in any given week came in Week 14, where he caught three of five targets for 46 total yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

While Jauan Jennings’ fantasy performances have been slightly improving, he doesn’t have the consistency to warrant a start in fantasy leagues. His ceiling isn’t high enough to play him on a gamble, either, and should be left on the bench for any fantasy managers who have him rostered.