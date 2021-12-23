Brandon Aiyuk start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Atlanta Falcons at home with a 31-13 final score in Week 15. It’s their fifth win in their last six games as they now sit in third place in the NFC West with a record of 8-6. With just three more games left to play in the regular season, they’ll continue the playoff chase against the Tennessee Titans in Week 16.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

Brandon Aiyuk had one of his quietest performances of the season, catching one of his two targets for 36 yards. It was a one-off for the 23-year-old wideout, who’s averaged 4.1 receptions and 63.4 yards through his last seven games, adding three touchdowns in that stretch as well. This is the first time he’s only had one touch since Week 4 against the Seahawks when he caught one of three for 15 yards. He’s been consistently turning in double-digit PPR fantasy points almost every week since Week 8 and has remained one of the higher-ranked receivers in the league.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Aiyuk will be going up against a Titans defense who has given up the 31st-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season so far. The Week 16 contest is a favorable matchup for both Aiyuk and the 49ers, and he should see more involvement than his Week 15 performance.