Deebo Samuel start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers cruised to a comfortable 31-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15. It’s their fifth win in their last six games, as their 8-6 record puts them in third place in the NFC West as they chase down a playoff spot. The 49ers will take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 16 with just three games left in the regular season.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

Samuel caught four of his five targets for 60 yards and rushed six times for 29 yards and a touchdown. Those five targets are the most he’s seen since Week 9 against the Cardinals when he saw nine balls thrown his way. He’s since adapted to a role in the backfield, averaging 6.6 carries per game. He’s rushed for a total of seven scores this season, delighting PPR fantasy managers who pick up points off of rushing touchdowns and receptions as well. With Elijah Mitchell (concussion) set to return next week, Samuel could see more involvement in the air instead of helping out so much in the rushing game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Samuel continues to be one of the top wide receivers in the league and is a must-start for any fantasy manager who has him rostered. He’ll be a solid WR1 in the matchup against the Titans as the 49ers look to win their ninth game of the season.