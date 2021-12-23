Jeff Wilson start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers got the short work heading into Christmas with the Tennessee Titans hosting Thursday Night Football in Week 16. The Niners ruled out RB Elijah Mitchell on Wednesday afternoon, so this is Jeff Wilson Jr’s backfield for what should be another solid matchup. We break down the big spot Wilson is in for your fantasy football playoff matchup.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Wilson is looking like a very, very strong start in Week 16. He’s coming off 21 carries for 110 yards and a TD against the Atlanta Falcons last week. Wilson finished with 22.9 fantasy points, his best outing of the season. This isn’t the first time we’re seeing this from Wilson. We’ve seen Wilson bust out big games throughout his career. Pencil in Wilson for at least 15-20 touches against the Titans in a game that could be high scoring.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You’re starting Wilson on TNF. Deebo Samuel may get some designed plays. The Niners are favored on the road, which helps the game script. Wilson has RB1 upside at the RB2 position in a week you’ll need the points.