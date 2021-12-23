Nick Westbrook-Ikhine start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

With Julio Jones looking unlikely to suit up for the Titans, wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine could have a bigger opportunity this Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers. Will he take advantage of it?

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Westbrook-Ikhine gained 107 yards on seven receptions in Week 11, the game in which A.J. Brown suffered a chest injury that ultimately landed him on injured reserve. In three games since, NW-I has tallied nine catches for 88 yards. Brown is on track to return for this week’s game, but Julio Jones hasn’t practiced this week as of Wednesday because of a hamstring injury.

Assuming that Julio is down for the week, Westbrook should at least have a nice target floor; he has seen six or more looks in three of his past four games. If he gets that many chances on Thursday, he could certainly pay off for fantasy managers against a defense that has been pretty friendly to opposing WRs. San Francisco has allowed the 11th-most DraftKings points per game to wideouts, including seven touchdowns over the past four weeks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Westbrook-Ikhine is viable as a WR3/flex in deeper PPR leagues this week, but the matchup and Tennessee’s injury-marred WR depth chart does provide some upside.