Julio Jones start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans will host the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. Wide receiver Julio Jones has had an extremely disappointing season to say the least. While he’s dealt with injuries, he hasn’t done much while on the field.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Julio Jones

In eight games, Jones has 25 receptions for 369 yards. He’s yet to score a touchdown which has always been interesting in his career. He’s always had a ton of receptions and yardage but struggled to get in the end zone. I would think he would get one before the season ends, but it’s hard to really tell.

The San Francisco 49ers defense allows 214.9 passing yards per game which ranks 7th in the NFL. With A.J. Brown likely back, that could actually help him. With the other team more focused on stopping Brown, it could open the field up Julio. It also could be worst because his targets will likely go down now that their number one receiver is back.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Jones should sit.