Dontrell Hilliard, Jeremy McNichols start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans will host the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. Running backs Dontrell Hilliard and Jeremy McNichols have done a good job playing their roles in Tennessee with Derrick Henry sidelined. D’Onta Foreman remains the lead back for the Titans. We break down whether or not Hilliard or McNichols are worth playing in fantasy football for the playoffs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans RBs Dontrell Hilliard, Jeremy McNichols

In five games, Hilliard has 34 carries for 228 yards and a touchdown. But he’s continued to get touches lately even as Foreman has taken on the majority of the carries. In 12 games, McNichols has 32 carries for 111 yards. He also has 28 receptions for 240 yards and a touchdown.

The San Francisco 49ers defense allows 108.6 rushing yards per game which ranks 13th in the NFL. It’ll be interesting to see head coach Mike Vrabel does, but I expect Foreman and Hilliard to both put up good fantasy numbers this week. As for McNichols, I highly doubt he’ll do much fantasy wise.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, McNichols should sit. While he should sit in season-long fantasy, Hilliard would be a great value play for DFS.