D’Onta Foreman start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans will host the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football in Week 16. Running back D’Onta Foreman has played a major role in this offense since Derrick Henry went down with injury.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans RB D’Onta Foreman

In six games, Foreman has 77 carries for 348 yards and a touchdown. Hilliard has had some success when getting the ball but Foreman is still the Titans’ main guy. The only question will be whether or not A.J. Brown plays or not, because if he does, the Titans may throw the ball a bit more.

The San Francisco 49ers defense allows 108.6 rushing yards per game which ranks 13th in the NFL. It’ll be interesting to see head coach Mike Vrabel does, but I’d be shocked if Foreman doesn’t get a ton of carries again. He should have another 80+ yard game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and season-long fantasy, Foreman should start.