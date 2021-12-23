Ryan Tannehill start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16’s Thursday Night Football. With the Covid list growing by the day, there is some added value to having a quarterback play early so you don’t scramble late. Is it worth taking the risk on Ryan Tannehill early just in case?

Tannehill is a solid quarterback and he brings upside with his rushing ability inside the five-yard line. Unfortunately, for him though, he doesn’t have the overall upside because he is lacking in star players around him. He doesn’t have a big-name superstar that is healthy to throw to and help him get the ball down the field. The Titans have been relying on D’Onta Foreman to establish their run game. Yes, you read that correctly. It isn’t Tannehill’s fault per se, but he just hasn’t been able to go rags to riches with those around him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill has a good matchup against the Niners defense that is giving up the 10th most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Even with that looking like a positive, it is hard to sell starting Tannehill with his recent performances. He hasn’t finished better than QB16 in his last four games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Tannehill.