Dalvin Cook placed on COVID-19 list for Week 16

The Minnesota Vikings will likely be without their star running back, as Dalvin Cook has been placed on the COVID-19 list. Some good news here is that his backup, Alexander Mattison, was recently cleared from the COVID-19 list and should be good to go against the Rams.

Cook is reportedly unvaccinated, so he has no chance to play this week, but would be able to play in Week 17. Cook has been great this season, but has dealt with injuries and Mattison has played well in his absence.

Fantasy football implications

Mattison is a must start, as his workload with Cook out is one of the best in the league.