Who to start and sit in Week 16 fantasy football for 49ers-Titans on TNF

We made it through a wild Week 15 that saw three games get rescheduled and a number of players end up on the Covid list. Things aren’t looking much better as Week 16 starts so there could be added value in starting players in the early game so that you have their scores locked in as the week progresses. With playoff implications on the line, you have to take advantage of matchups where you can.

We’ll take you through some starts and sits for this Thursday night matchup between the 49ers and Titans.

Start

Deebo Samuel, WR?, San Francisco 49ers

Samuel has been a dominant force for the Niners both as a receiver and out of the backfield. Despite fantasy managers asking for his dual eligibility as a running back, it hasn’t happened quite yet and I wouldn’t count on it. As a receiver, he has an incredible matchup in Week 16 as the Titans defense is giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts. Samuel could put up 200 combined yards, but because I am relying on him in the playoffs, he will likely total 20. Start him anyway.

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers

Garoppolo is a solid start this week with the uncertainty of the latter half of how Week 16 may go with the Covid list. Jimmy G has teetered on fantasy relevancy over the last three weeks due to the good performances but forth by Samuel and tight end George Kittle. The Titans are giving up the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks and I think that Garoppolo is worth the risk this week.

Sit

Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Mitchell is dealing with both concussion symptoms as well as knee issues and the short week isn’t going to help. If he is able to play, he could be hindered and he has a brutal matchup. The Titans' defense is swiss cheese to wide receivers, but they are one of the best against running backs giving up the second-fewest fantasy points per game to the position. If Mitchell sits, apply this advice to whoever is started by the 49ers. Sit them too.

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans

I know that I just got done saying that a quarterback on Thursday would have added value since his game would be done, but I just don’t see it with Tannehill. He has no star pass-catchers and this limits his upside. Tannehill’s best finish in the last four games has been as the overall QB16 and even in the favorable matchup, you can’t count on him in the playoffs.