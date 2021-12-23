2 QBs to start and 2 QBs to fade in Week 16 fantasy football

Week 15 was one of the weirdest fantasy football weeks in recent memory and if you survived you should feel proud! We head into Week 16 which likely sees the vast majority of leagues at least in the first round of the playoffs now. As we trudge toward the end of the season through Covid lists and injuries, you need to be making the best lineup decisions possible for your fantasy team. Here are two quarterbacks to start and two to sit for Week 16.

Quarterback Starts

At the time of this writing, the Steelers are heading into their Week 16 matchup healthier than their opponents and that’s a great start. The Chiefs' defense has improved, but they are still giving up the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. At this point in the season, Roethlisberger is almost the least sexy pick you could make, but he has a solid floor against a team that is likely missing big pieces.

With Covid craziness in full swing, the added benefit of Tagovailoa is that he plays on Monday Night in Week 16. The Saints defense just held Tom Brady to 5 fantasy points in Week 15, but I have hope for Tua. He has the Dolphins on a six-game win streak and he is playing his best football recently. Fire up Tagovailoa this weekend if you are in a pinch.

Quarterback Sits

When these teams met in Week 13, there was a ton of wind and rain with some snow mixed in and the Patriots gameplan completely shifted to keeping the ball on the ground. Jones didn’t get much opportunity, but that may have been for the best for fantasy purposes. The Bills defense is still giving up the fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. This is a huge real-life NFL matchup, but I’d have a backup plan for Jones.

The Cardinals just lost to the Detroit Lions and they have to be reeling for looking past their opponent. Wentz is now coming to town and he has to be hopeful, except that Arizona is still giving up the third-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. The Colts’ offensive gameplan has gone super run-heavy and with great success. They need to keep it on the ground with Jonathan Taylor, which correlates to Wentz being a sit.