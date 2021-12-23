2 WRs to start and 2 WRs to fade in Week 16 fantasy football

Week 15 of the fantasy football season will go down in infamy as being one of the most unpredictable with how big names performed. If you made it past that wonky week, you are likely still in the hunt for a championship and you are needing to take advantage of whatever matchups you can in Week 16. With that in mind, here are two wide receivers to start and two wide receivers to sit for your fantasy football lineups.

Wide receiver starts

St. Brown has been on a tear in his last three games. He has at least 11 targets and eight receptions in each of them. Quarterback Jared Goff may be on the Covid list, but I think St. Brown is going to be able to have a productive game no matter who is under center. He has been fun to watch, so make sure you FLEX him this week.

Parker followed up his solid Week 13 and the team’s bye week with a 68 yard and touchdown performance. He has back-to-back games with at least 62 yards receiving. Even if the Dolphins return other wide receivers, Will Fuller is done for the year and Parker is a solid option as a WR2. The Saints are giving up the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.

Wide receiver sits

Cooks had a resurgence in Week 15 with seven receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns, but don’t let the recency bias cloud your judgment this week. Cooks has a solid floor, but his matchup is brutal this week as the Chargers defense is giving up the second-fewest fantasy point per game to opposing wide receivers. He does have back-to-back games with at least 100 yards receiving, but that streak stops this week.

Golladay should see more volume coming his way with the season-ending injury to teammate Sterling Shephard, but Golladay has been a major disappointment to the Giants this year. He was the team’s leading receiver in Week 15 with three receptions for 53 yards. With the playoffs on the line, I’m not trusting Golladay if I can avoid it. The Eagles defense is giving up the third-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. When these teams met in Week 12, the Giants won 13-7 and Golladay had 50 yards receiving.