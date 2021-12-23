2 TEs to start and 2 TEs to fade in Week 16 fantasy football

Week 16 of the NFL season is here and that means playoffs for fantasy football leagues. Whether your league is just starting the playoffs or you are already through the first round, you still need to find the best matchups possible for your lineup. With that in mind, here are two tight ends to start and two tight ends to sit as you craft your lineup in Week 16.

Tight End Starts

Kmet may be a surprise here, but I am basing this off of his Week 15 performance. He is coming off six receptions on nine targets for 71 yards. Behind Darnell Mooney, Kmet was the Bears' most targeted pass catcher and quarterback Justin Fields relied on him a lot. Chicago’s play calling is all over the place, but I think if they want to have success, they should lean on Kmet against the Seahawks defense that is giving up the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends.

Speaking of getting gouged by tight ends, the Colts are giving up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to the position. Ertz started hot for the Cardinals but has since cooled off. With DeAndre Hopkins done for the regular season with an injury, they need another pass-catcher to step up and be the difference-maker. Ertz has the matchup for this to be him in Week 16 as he is coming off a six-catch, 74-yard outing.

Tight End Sits

The sits for the tight end position stem from these two tight ends having the best matchups possible. Even though Engram is facing the EAgles defense giving up the most fantasy points per game to tight ends, you can’t start him. He hasn’t done anything so far this season to inspire any confidence and you can’t trust him with this important of a matchup. When these teams met in Week 12, Engram had four total fantasy points in half-PPR scoring.

Fant could benefit from Drew Lock being under center if Teddy Bridgewater is unable to play with the injury he sustained in their Week 15 game. Even still, the Broncos' offensive game plan will be largely run-heavy against the Raiders and if they do pass, you can’t rely on Fant who has been one of the biggest fantasy disappointments of the season. Fant hasn’t had more than six fantasy points in a game since Week 6.