2 D/STs to start and 2 D/STs to fade in Week 16 fantasy football

Week 16 is here — the fantasy football semifinals for many — so you should know well by now which matchups to chase and which to avoid when choosing your team defense for the week. There are a couple of widely available defenses that are set up well to succeed and a couple others that you should give the cold shoulder en route to victory

D/ST Starts

The Eagles defense hasn’t done much for fantasy owners in plus matchups over the past few weeks; they totaled just five sacks and one turnover against the Giants, Jets and Washington Football Team in their previous three games. What do they say about doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting different results? Well, maybe it is insane, but you should give Philly another chance this weekend at home versus the Giants, which has arguably the worst offense in the league no matter who’s starting at quarterback. The Eagles are available in more than 60 percent of ESPN leagues. The Giants have scored more than 13 points just once in their past five games and have committed six turnovers in their past two.

This pick depends upon defensive tackle Chris Jones being active for KC. He is currently on the COVID-19 list, but if he’s a go, he should be able to provide constant pressure up the middle on the statuesque Ben Roethlisberger, who has been sacked at least three times in five of his past six games. A laughingstock early in the season, the Chiefs’ defense has been fantastic at home since November. Over their past four games at Arrowhead, the Chiefs have allowed a total of 34 points while picking up 11 sacks and an eye-popping 13 turnovers. They are available in about 75 percent of ESPN leagues.

D/ST Sits

Both of these defenses are near the top in fantasy points, and both of them should probably be out of your lineups this week. Arizona’s defense has been very pedestrian for fantasy purposes recently, especially last week against the Lions. With the Cards’ middling run D, it’s not hard to predict how the Colts will attack them in the desert on Saturday. If Indy is able to gain an early lead, it could be a long day for Arizona’s defense.

High winds won’t impact this game as much as they wreaked havoc in the first meeting, but the Patriots are going to play a pretty similar, familiar style: Stay conservative, run the ball, dial-up smart, mid-range passes for Mac Jones, and do what you can to keep Buffalo’s offense off the field. The Bills have been one of the better fantasy defenses this year, but on the road in a divisional game and facing an offense that won’t take many chances, Buffalo’s fantasy managers will probably be left with little in Week 16.