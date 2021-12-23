2 kickers to start and 2 kickers to fade in Week 16 fantasy football

Kicker scoring is so random and unpredictable that if you are still playing in a league that uses them, hopefully you can convince your league mates next year to do away with the position. But that’s next year. For now, here are two starts and two sits to help you gain an advantage at kicker in your league playoffs.

Kicker Starts

The man known as “Money Mac” is one of the fantasy leaders at the position and has scored double-digit points in four of the past five weeks. However, he is still available in about 70 percent of ESPN leagues. When Cincy defeated the Ravens back in Week 7, McPherson came away with a couple of field goals — including one from 52 yards out — and five extra points.

Koo was one of fantasy’s best kickers in 2020. What’s changed? Nothing that he can control. He just hasn’t received as many chances to put the ball through the uprights. He attempted 39 field goals in 15 games last year. He’s at 23 attempts through 14 games this year. However, his fortunes may turn this week against the Lions, who have allowed the most fantasy points per game to opposing kickers. That includes double-digit point totals in five of their previous seven games.

Kicker Sits

At the age of 37, Prater is still getting the job done. He has made multiple field goals in each of his past three games, including two kicks from 50-plus yards, adding to his NFL career record for makes from that distance. But he will face the Colts this week, a team that has allowed only four field goals since Week 9. Only one kicker — the Titans’ Randy Bullock in Week 8 — has scored at least 10 fantasy points versus Indy this season.

Bass was gathering fantasy points by the bushel early in the year but has fallen on relatively hard times since Buffalo’s Week 7 bye. From that point, Bass has made 10 field goals in eight games — he made 13 in his first six games — and has fallen short of 10 fantasy points in seven straight. That streak will probably continue this weekend against the Pats, who have given up the fewest fantasy points per game to kickers in ESPN leagues.