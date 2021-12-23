Breaking down NFL betting splits for Week 16 TNF matchup: 49ers vs. Titans

The San Francisco 49ers head east to take on the Tennessee Titans for Week 16’s Thursday Night Football game. The Niners have won two in a row including a convincing win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15. The Titans are needing some star power to get back into their lineups because they have lost three of their last four games and are dangerously close to falling out of playoff contention in the last three weeks.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Titans, Week 16 betting splits

Betting the spread: The 49ers are 3.5 point favorites. 57% of the handle and 58% of bets are being placed on the 49ers to cover.

Is the public right? The 49ers have been able to win games that they are able to control the pace of play. When they are able to ground out long drives with runs and short passes, they have been leaving the games with victories. The Titans have the defense to slow down the run, but they struggle to contain wide receivers. With starting running back Eli Mitchell already ruled out for the game, San Francisco is going to lean on both Deebo Samuel and George Kittle in their game plan.

For the Titans, they are hopeful to get A.J. Brown back and they need him. They are lacking star talent and that impact player to change the course of games. Even with Brown coming back, I think this 49ers' defense matches up really well with them. I think the 49ers cover and the public has this one right.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 44.5. 57% of the handle and 54% of bets are being placed on the OVER.

Is the public right? This point total is frustrating and that means they probably nailed it. With the way the 49ers' offense can score from a variety of areas, it makes me want to take the over because they have been hard to slow down. That being said, they churn out drives and they have eaten up almost full quarters this season one on possession.

The Titans have struggled passing the ball which Brown should help with, but both offenses typically lead with running the ball. This clock is going to run and I think the defenses actually show up and show out here. I think the public has this one wrong and we are going to see a low-scoring game. I like the UNDER.

Betting the moneyline: The 49ers are ROAD favorites with moneyline odds at -170. Moneyline odds for the Titans are at +150. 48% of the handle and 58% of bets are being placed on the 49ers to win.

Is the public right? Even though the Niners had to travel on a short week, I think they are in a better position to come away with the win. They are seeing the majority of the bets coming in taking them, even though the money is following the Titans. This one should stay pretty close, but what we have seen in recent games from these two teams, the 49ers just seem more ready and are coming into this one with the momentum that helps teams win on short weeks.

