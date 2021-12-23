Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, December 23

Thursday night’s slate in the NBA is a big one, since all teams are off on Friday for Christmas Eve. We have 11 games on the docket for tonight, down from 12 after the Nets vs. Trail Blazers game was postponed due to COVID-19 hardships. There are still plenty of players in action tonight, so let’s have a look at some of the best player props ahead of Thursday night’s tip-off.

Joel Embiid over 26.5 points (-115)

This one seems like a no-brainer, and that’s because it is. The Hawks have been decimated by COVID-19 protocols and will be missing a whole slew of players, leaving the game wide open for the likes of Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Seth Curry to run rampant. Embiid just dropped 41 points against the Celtics on Monday, and he’s poised to put in a similar performance against a Hawks team that’s missing Trae Young, Clint Capela, and several others.

Dejounte Murray over 1.5 threes made (+140)

This one comes with a little bit of a risk as Murray isn’t well known for his three-point shooting. He’s just coming off a 24-point performance against the Clippers on Monday where he hit 4-of-6 from downtown, and could carry that momentum into tonight’s contest against the Lakers. Murray has attempted at least five threes in three of his last four games. LA has given up 12.6 threes made per game this season, so there’s a good chance Murray could hit at least a couple at STAPLES Center tonight.

Rudy Gobert over 14.5 rebounds (-150)

If you’re looking for another safe bet, this is another solid one to take. Gobert is averaging a league-best 15 rebounds per game this season, which lines up perfectly with this player prop. He just grabbed 21 boards in their win over the Hornets on Monday, and he’s only totaled less than 15 once in his last four games. He’ll be going up against a Minnesota team who’s ranked second-worst in the league for opponent total rebounds, allowing 56.4 per game all season long.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.