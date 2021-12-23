Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Warriors on Thursday

Tonight we’ll be treated to an interesting Western Conference matchup just two days before the big NBA on Christmas Day slate as the Golden State Warriors play host to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Golden State (25-6) continued its dominance through the first half of the regular season on Monday when ripping the Kings for a 113-98 victory. Steph Curry casually dropped 30 points in the victory while Draymond Green put up a triple-double of 16 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Memphis (19-13) fell to the Thunder in a 102-99 loss on Monday but did see the return of Ja Morant, who had missed the prior 12 games with an ankle injury. The star guard played just 28 minutes and put up 16 points, eight assists, and six rebounds in the loss. Desmond Bane was the offensive leader with 25 points and seven assists.

The league is still dealing with the rising number of players entering health and safety protocols due to COVID-19 and that has affected this game as well. The notable players declared out of this game as of this writing incudes Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and Damion Lee for the Warriors.

Golden State enters as 5.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 216.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Memphis +5.5

Memphis is 6-3 against the spread this season as a road underdog. The Grizzlies have generally played the Warriors tough since Morant’s arrival two years ago, exemplified by their 104-101 overtime victory over them on Oct. 28.

With Morant getting healthier and Golden State missing some key pieces due to COVID-19 protocols, expect Memphis to keep this close if not outright win.

Over/Under: Under 216

The Warriors remain the least over-friendly team in the NBA and perhaps it’s a result of oddmakers still expecting high-scoring shootouts in their games. This is another situation where the under will be in play as the absence of Poole and Lee will hinder their scoring just a bit.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.