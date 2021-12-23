Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. 76ers on Thursday

The Atlanta Hawks (14-16) will face off against the Philadelphia 76ers (16-15) on the road tonight at Wells Fargo Center. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. While several games have already been postponed across the league, this one appears to still be happening even with plenty of players entering health and safety protocols. The Hawks have lost their last two games straight, most recently with a 104-98 loss to the Magic on Wednesday night. The Sixers got a big 108-103 win over the Celtics on Monday, with Joel Embiid dropping 41 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Philadelphia is heavily favored by 10.5 points against a decimated Atlanta team. Philly is priced at -575 on the moneyline with the Hawks at +410. The point total is set at 209.

Hawks vs. 76ers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers -10.5 (-110)

Both teams are suffering from COVID-19 outbreaks, like so many other teams in the league. Philly will be missing Danny Green, Georges Niang, Andre Drummond, and Shake Milton due to COVID-19 protocols, while the Hawks are hit even harder with Trae Young, Danilo Gallinari, Clint Capela, Lou Williams, and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot sidelined as well.

Regardless of the Sixers missing a few key players, they still have Joel Embiid, who can put up monstrous numbers on any given night. Not only that, but both Tobias Harris and Seth Curry consistently come up big as well, given their respective 25 and 26 point performances on Monday against the Celtics. Atlanta is just missing too many players to be able to compete with the Sixers and contain Embiid anywhere on the court. They seem to be completely outmatched and will most likely lose by double digits on Philly’s home court. Take the Sixers to win and cover the spread in this one.

Over/Under: Over 209 (-105)

Even with so many players missing, the total should still end up over 209 especially when the Sixers could easily run away with it. Without a solid big man to cover Embiid, the Hawks will likely give up plenty of points to the Sixers’ center who has scored a combined 72 points in his last two outings. Atlanta’s already low-ranked defense will be even worse on the road tonight, so expect the 76ers to run up the score and take this game over 209.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.