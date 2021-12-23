Pick against the spread, over/under for Hornets vs. Nuggets on Thursday

The NBA’s busy Thursday night slate will bring us a matchup out west as the Charlotte Hornets heads to the Rocky Mountains to face the Denver Nuggets.

Denver (15-15) is coming off a blowout loss on the road just 24 hours prior, falling 108-94 at the Thunder. None of the Nuggets’ starters played any more than 25 minutes in the loss and that included reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, who finished with a modest 13 points and seven rebounds on the night.

Charlotte (16-17) is wrapping up a six-game Western Conference road trip tonight and would like to end it in a positive note. The Hornets have dropped four of their five games during this stretch and were last swatted down in a 112-102 loss to the Jazz on Monday. Both LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges managed to put up double-doubles in the setback.

Denver enters as a three-point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is set at 230.5.

Hornets vs. Nuggets, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -3

The Nuggets are playing the backend of a back-to-back but that is somewhat negated by their starters playing just half the game last night. With Jokic bound to play more minutes on their homefloor, they should be able to handle a struggling Hornets team and cover.

Over/Under: Over 230.5

These are two of the three most over-friendly teams in the league and even though Charlotte is probably feeling of being on the road for over a week, it should be able to put up enough to push Denver and trigger the over in this one.

