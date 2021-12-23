49ers vs. Titans game picks, best bets for Week 16 NFL season

It’s been a rough month for the Tennessee Titans, a team that stood on top of the AFC standings not all that long ago. Last week, they lost to the Steelers after blowing a 16-point lead, thanks to four offensive turnovers. That was the third time in four games the Titans have coughed up the ball at least four times, including a five-turnover loss to the Houston Texans back in Week 11 to start their current skid.

The San Francisco 49ers, meanwhile, have been trending in the opposite direction. They’ve won five of their last six, starting with a win back in Week 10 over the Rams. They’re 5-2 on the road this season. Still, if Tennessee can hold onto the ball, this game should be a close one. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the 49ers-Titans matchup in Week 16 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Titans Week 16 odds

Spread: 49ers -3

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: 49ers -165, Titans +145

Our picks for 49ers vs. Titans

Pick against the spread: Titans +3

A big part of the Titans troubles lately have been offensive turnovers. They had four last week in a loss to the Steelers. In their last three losses, they’ve had a combined total of 13 turnovers—at least four in each game. Some of that is just bad luck. Tennessee has won five of their last seven as underdogs, and they’ve covered in eight of their last 11 home games following a loss on the road. Taking nothing away from how well the Niners have been playing lately, but things should bounce back to the Titans’ favor this week.

Over/under: Under 44.5

Six of the Titans’ last eight games have gone under the projected point total. And Tennessee hasn’t scored more than 20 in their last four outings. The 49ers have been scoring 30 points or more regularly as of late, but they’ve not been playing the league’s greatest defenses either. And don’t forget how well the Titans defense played last week, holding the Steelers to just two third down conversions on 11 attempts and limiting them to just 168 total yards.

Preferred player prop: George Kittle anytime touchdown scorer (+130)

The 49ers tight end saw his scoring streak snapped last week against the Falcons. Prior to that game, Kittle had three touchdowns in two games. He’s a threat to score every week, and should get back on the board in Week 16.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.