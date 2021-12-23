Full list of Week 16 straight-up picks with confidence levels

Welcome to Week 16! The Christmas holiday is here and it’s a busy weekend of football. The NFL will have 49ers-Titans on Thursday, a doubleheader on Saturday’s Christmas Day, 12 games on Sunday and then Saints-Dolphins to wrap up Monday. We get some great matchups like Bills-Patriots, and then we get some real stinkers like Jaguars-Jets.

We’re back with straight-up picks for Week 16 of the regular season. We pick each game’s winner, and then slot the picks based on confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win.

Last week wasn’t pretty, but I did well with my no confidence picks! I was 2-0 with those, 3-3 on low confidence, 3-1 on medium, and 2-2 on high. Here are my Week 16 picks pending who knows how many COVID-19 adjustments.

High confidence

Buccaneers over Panthers

Chargers over Texans

Medium confidence

49ers over Titans

Packers over Browns

Patriots over Bills

Chiefs over Steelers

Cowboys over Washington

Low confidence

Cardinals over Colts

Eagles over Giants

Vikings over Rams***

Bengals over Ravens

Seahawks over Bears

Raiders over Broncos

No confidence

Jets over Jaguars

Lions over Falcons***

Dolphins over Saints***

