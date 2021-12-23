NFL Survivor pool, Week 16: Strategy and safe, value, trap picks

The NFL is coming down the home stretch with three weekends remaining. Your NFL Survivor pools have all likely wrapped up by now, but if you’re somehow still going, we’ve got some strategy for you.

You’re welcome to just take the team favored by the most points this weekend, but there is strategy to consider if you want to survive to the end. DK Nation is here to help with a look at safe choices, value choices, and potential traps.

If you used Cardinals over Lions last week, we’re sorry. That was certainly a stunner. Maybe you instead went with Dolphins over Jets over Cowboys over Giants and are back for more. Here’s what we’re thinking for Week 16.

Safest picks

Chiefs over Steelers (pending COVID-19 updates)

Packers over Browns

The Chiefs were double digit favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, but are down to 7.5 with ten players on the reserve/COVID-19 list — including TE Travis Kelce, WR Tyreek Hill, RT Lucas Niang, DT Chris Jones, LB Willie Gay, and CB Charvarius Ward. If they get a chunk of those players back, now is the time to use the Chiefs. If they don’t get them back, hold off.

That leaves the Packers as a touchdown favorite over the Browns this Saturday. Cleveland is on a short week and still have several players on the COVID list.

Best value picks

Packers over Browns

Chargers over Texans

The Packers are the better value if you haven’t used them yet. They could end up resting starters in Week 18 when they face the Lions, so use them now if you haven’t.

Trap pick

Cowboys over Washington

I wouldn’t go anywhere near an NFC East divisional game these final three weeks.