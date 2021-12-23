How to watch 49ers vs. Titans on Week 16 TNF on TV, via live stream

It’s a quick turnaround for NFL teams this week after a total of four games were forced to be rescheduled into Monday and Tuesday due to COVID-19 outbreaks around the league. Week 16 kicks off with the 8-6 49ers heading to Nashville to take on the 9-5 Tennessee Titans. There are big time playoff implications on the line for both teams, as the Titans sit just one game ahead of the red-hot Colts to lead the NFC South while the 49ers lay in waiting for a Wild Card spot in one of the most competitive divisions in football.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the matchup between 49ers and Titans on Thursday, you can watch coverage will be available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through Amazon Prime, the NFL app or NFL.com/watch and the NFL Network App on smartphones and tablets. Keep in mind, though, that this option requires access to a cable or streaming subscription with access to NFL Network.

If you don’t have a login to access Amazon Prime or NFL Network for live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Bally Sports App, Amazon Prime

Moneyline odds: 49ers -170, Titans +150