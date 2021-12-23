 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch 49ers vs. Titans on Week 16 TNF on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Week 16 2021 NFL Thursday Night Football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans on TV and via live stream.

Nick Bosa #97, Jordan Willis #94, Samson Ebukam #56, Arik Armstead #91 and Arden Key #98 of the San Francisco 49ers on the sidelines during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi’s Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Falcons 31-13. Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

It’s a quick turnaround for NFL teams this week after a total of four games were forced to be rescheduled into Monday and Tuesday due to COVID-19 outbreaks around the league. Week 16 kicks off with the 8-6 49ers heading to Nashville to take on the 9-5 Tennessee Titans. There are big time playoff implications on the line for both teams, as the Titans sit just one game ahead of the red-hot Colts to lead the NFC South while the 49ers lay in waiting for a Wild Card spot in one of the most competitive divisions in football.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the matchup between 49ers and Titans on Thursday, you can watch coverage will be available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through Amazon Prime, the NFL app or NFL.com/watch and the NFL Network App on smartphones and tablets. Keep in mind, though, that this option requires access to a cable or streaming subscription with access to NFL Network.

If you don’t have a login to access Amazon Prime or NFL Network for live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

49ers vs. Titans

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET
Live stream link: FOX Live, Bally Sports App, Amazon Prime
Moneyline odds: 49ers -170, Titans +150

