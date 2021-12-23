Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry will be available for Week 16 vs. Packers

The Cleveland Browns will get reinforcements back in Week 16, as both Baker Mayfield and Jarvis Landry will have their quarantine period finish up before Sunday’s game in Green Bay. Both players could test out of the COVID-19 protocols earlier, but both Landry will be off the list by Friday and Mayfield by Saturday. That doesn’t give them a whole lot of time to practice and if Mayfield doesn’t test negative before Saturday, he’ll need to fly to Green Bay on his own later without the team.

It isn’t an ideal spot, but they both have a chance to come off the list earlier and the team will be happy to have them back, practice or not. They’ve also gotten Austin Hooper back for the offense and will get Jadeveon Clowney and other defensive players back no matter what, just like Mayfield and Landry.

Head coach Kevin Stedanski returned on Wednesday, so the team is very much getting back on track despite a few players still landing on the COVID-19 list here and there.

Fantasy football implications