Julio Jones injury: What status means for Week 16 fantasy football

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones should be good to go for this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Jones was a full participant at practice on Wednesday, avoiding any official injury designation for this week’s game. Jones has been dealing with a hamstring injury off and on for most of the season.

Fantasy football impact: Julio Jones (hamstring)

The news comes as a bit of a surprise after Jones was not practicing on Tuesday. The Titans didn’t practice on Monday, but they did issue an estimation that had Jones listed as a non-participant that day, too. He aggravated his hamstring early in last week’s loss to the Steelers, leaving the game and not returning after being targeted just once.

Without Jones last week, the Titans turned to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. He caught four passes on seven targets for 32 yards on the day. However, the Titans could have A.J. Brown back in action this week, which would negate whatever fantasy value Jones and any other receiver has for this one.