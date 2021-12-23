D’Onta Foreman injury: What status means for Week 16 fantasy football

The Tennessee Titans have had to deal with a long list of injuries this season, but they got some good news this week, just in time for their Thursday night game against the San Francisco 49ers. Running back D’Onta Foreman will be good to go for that one, despite some concern about his ankle.

Fantasy football impact: D’Onta Foreman (ankle)

Foreman injured his ankle last week in the Titans’ loss to the Steelers. He left the field, but did return to action in that one with his ankle wrapped. He was a full participant in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Foreman had 109 yards on 22 carries last week. He’s emerged as the Titans’ primary running back, after the team tried a few different approaches to the backfield after losing Derrick Henry earlier this season. The 49ers have allowed 12 rushing touchdowns to opposing running backs this season and an average of 3.8 yards per carry.