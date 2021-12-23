 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Elijah Mitchell injury: What status means for Week 16 fantasy football

Elijah Mitchell is on the 49ers final injury report for Week 16. We break down what it means for fantasy football roster decisions.

By LTruscott
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers will not have running back Elijah Mitchell in action for their Thursday night game against the Tennessee Titans. Mitchell is still dealing with a knee injury, and he hasn’t played since Week 13.

Fantasy football impact: Elijah Mitchell (knee)

There was some optimism earlier in the week that Mitchell might make his return for Thursday’s game as the Niners chase a playoff bid. On Tuesday, 49ers general manager John Lynch said that Mitchell’s status would likely be a game-time decision. But the team made the announcement Wednesday that Mitchell would sit this week.

Mitchell’s absence puts Jeff Wilson Jr. in line for another start this week. Wilson had a solid outing last week, rolling up 110 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries against the Atlanta Falcons. The 49ers’ running game has also featured a healthy dose of Deebo Samuel lately. He had 29 yards and a touchdown on six carries last week, and now has at least one rushing touchdown in each of his last five games.

