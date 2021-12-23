Gasparilla Bowl predictions: How the public is betting Florida vs. UCF

The Florida Gators and UCF Knights have gone back and forth over the years jabbing one another, and they will finally play each other for the first time since 2006 in the Gasparilla Bowl on Thursday night. Bowl games see plenty of betting action as stand-alone matchups, and this one should be no different.

So where are sports bettors going as we get closer to game time? Let’s take a look. All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Florida is a 7-point favorite over UCF. 55% of the handle and 55% of the bets are on the Gators.

Is the public right? Yes, we’ll side with the public on this one and back the favorite. The Gators will be without starting quarterback Anthony Richardson due to an injury, and Emory Jones will likely get the start despite plans to enter the transfer portal. With the more talented roster and a group that should be working to impress Billy Napier and the rest of the coaching staff, Florida should win this one by more than seven points against a UCF team that is in a down year.

Over/Under

Total points is installed at 55.5. 55% of the handle is on the under while 84% of the bets are on the over.

Is the public right? I’m going where the majority of the money is headed and take the under. This is not a powerful UCF offense since the injury to quarterback Dillon Gabriel earlier this season. I’m trusting Florida to take this game seriously, but that’s a bit of a risk because if they aren’t motivated to play hard, that’s how you allow 42 first-half points to Samford.

Moneyline

Florida is a -265 favorite while UCF is a +210 underdog. 57% of the handle and 69% of the bets are on Florida winning.

Is the public right? The public is probably right in this spot, but I’m not going to recommend taking Florida with those odds. If you had to take one, the Knights have much better value because all it takes is an unmotivated Florida team for UCF to take advantage.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.