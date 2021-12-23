Julio Jones is active for Week 16 vs. 49ers

The Tennessee Titans announced Week 16 inactives and Julio Jones is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Jones was listed as questionable this week due to a hamstring injury. He did not practice for most of the week before logging a full session Wednesday, so his DNPs were likely a rest situation rather than an actual injury.

Despite the missed practice sessions, Jones seems ready to go in this game. The Titans are also likely to activate A.J. Brown from injured reserve, so Tennessee will have its top two pass catchers back for one of the few times this season. Ironicially, Brown’s presence might actually help Jones get some decent 1-on-1 opportunities against San Francisco’s secondary. There will be some questions about Jones’ fantasy production this season as he hasn’t quite kicked on with the Titans. The receiver tops out as a strong flex play at best in fantasy formats.