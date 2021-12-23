 clock menu more-arrow no yes

D’Onta Foreman is active for Week 16 vs. 49ers

The Titans published their Week 16 inactives report and D’Onta Foreman is active for their matchup against the 49ers. We break down what it means.

Tennessee Titans v Pittsburgh Steelers
D’Onta Foreman of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans announced Week 16 inactives and D’Onta Foreman is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Foreman was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury. He was listed as a limited participant in practice Monday before logging full sessions Tuesday and Wednesday.

Foreman did come back in the team’s Week 15 contest against the Steelers late in the game despite being forced out with an ankle injury, so there was always a strong chance he would suit up in this contest. The 49ers are a strong defense against the run, but Foreman will have volume on his side for fantasy managers looking to play the running back. This is a tough break for managers hoping Dontrell Hilliard would see an extended role in this offense. Although the secondary back will still be involved in a change-of-pace role, he’s likely out of consideration in fantasy formats.

