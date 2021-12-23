Golf schedule: When is the next tournament on the PGA Tour?

The PGA Tour is in the middle of a holiday break and will resume play the first full weekend in January. The Tour returns on January 6 for the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Maui at the Kapalua Resort. The tournament includes a total purse of $8 million.

We’ll see some of the biggest names on the Tour appearing in the first tournament of 2022. Jon Rahm is currently the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +700 to win. He’s followed on the odds board by Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay at +1100, and then Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau, and Rory McIlroy at +1200.

Harris English is the defending champion of the tournament, beating out Joaquín Niemann in a playoff. English is +3000 to repeat as champion while Niemann is not taking part in the tournament.

Talor Gooch heads into the new year as the FedExCup leader. Thanks to his win at the RSM Classic the week before Thanksgiving, he climbed from 14th to No. 1, ahead of Sam Burns, Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama, and Viktor Hovland. Gooch and Burns are tied with three top-ten finishes this season.

The 2021-22 season got underway September 16 with the Fortinet Championship, but the big tournaments don’t happen until 2022. The first major of the year is the Masters in early April. Some notable tournaments before then include the Sony Open in January, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Waste Management Phoenix Open in February, and the high-paying THE PLAYERS Championship in March.