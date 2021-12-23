NFL playoff picture: What does 49ers-Titans mean for NFC & AFC standings

Week 16 is upon us and the Tennessee Titans host the San Francisco 49ers to open things on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX and Amazon Prime at Nissan Stadium. The 49ers are a three-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 44.5.

49ers playoff picture

Current NFC standing

The 49ers are 8-6 and two games back of the Rams and Cardinals in the NFC West with three games remaining. The Cardinals hold the tiebreaker putting the Rams in fifth place with the top wild card berth. The 49ers have the second wild card spot in sixth place and are a game up on the Vikings, Eagles, and Saints.

San Francisco cannot clinch anything this week, but could set up a clinching scenario in Week 17 depending on a few different outcomes this week.

Rest of the NFC playoff field

Colts (8-6) @ Cardinals (10-4)

Lions (2-11-1) @ Falcons (6-8)

Rams (10-4) @ Vikings (7-7)

Giants (4-10) @ Eagles (7-7)

Washington (6-8) @ Cowboys (10-4)

Dolphins (7-7) @ Saints (7-7)

Titans playoff picture

Current AFC standing

The Titans can clinch a playoff berth and also the AFC South division title with some help. Tennessee is 9-5 and sits one game up on the Colts. If the Titans beat the 49ers, they can clinch the division with a loss. If both teams win, the Titans can clinch a playoff berth with a Bills loss, a loss or tie by the Dolphins, Broncos, and Browns, and then either a loss or tie by the Steelers or Ravens.

Tennessee is currently in third place overall in the AFC standings. They are tied with the Patriots who hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. They’re a game back of the first place Chiefs and a game up on the fourth place Bengals.

Rest of the AFC playoff field

Colts (8-6) @ Cardinals (10-4)

Ravens (8-6) @ Bengals (8-6)

Bills (8-6) @ Patriots (9-5)

Steelers (7-6-1) @ Chiefs (10-4)