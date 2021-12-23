Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Giannis headline NBA injury report for Thursday, Dec. 23

It’s a huge night in the NBA as the league has 11 games on tap Thursday. Since no team is playing Friday ahead of the Christmas Day schedule, this will be the last game for some teams before a nice period of rest. COVID protocols are still ripping through rosters across the league, as you’ll see in the notes below. Here’s the full injury report for Thursday’s slate in the association.

NBA injury report, December 23rd

Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles), questionable

Brogdon is one of the keys to Indiana’s offense. The Pacers point guard tried to play through this issue earlier in the week but ultimately had to go to the sidelines. He’s trending towards getting more rest in this game. Look for Chris Duarte and Caris LeVert to get more usage in Brogdon’s absence.

Trae Young (protocols), TBD

Kevin Huerter (protocols), TBD

Clint Capela (protocols), TBD

Danilo Gallinari (protocols), TBD

The Hawks are in real danger of not fielding a competent team on Christmas Day given the amount of players in the league’s health and safety protocols. Huerter was the latest addition to the group. Fantasy managers might want to target John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic as potential value plays on the Hawks with the above players unlikely to play.

Danny Green (protocols), OUT

The 76ers seem to be over their COVID outbreak but Green has landed in the protocols. The three-point shooter is out for Thursday’s game.

Jimmy Butler (tailbone), OUT

Butler has been out with this injury for a while, so it’s no surprise that he’s out for Thursday’s game against the Pistons.

Cade Cunningham (protocols), TBD

The No. 1 overall pick from the 2021 draft has landed in COVID protocols and is unlikely to play in this game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (protocols), TBD

Caldwell-Pope was one of the pieces Washington acquired in the Russell Westbrook trade. He’s averaging 11.0 points per game this season and shooting 37.5 percent from deep, so this is a significant loss for Washington. Look for Deni Avdija to get some run in KCP’s place.

RJ Barrett (protocols), Available

Obi Toppin (protocols), Available

Derrick Rose (ankle), OUT

Rose is out for a while with his ankle injury. Barrett and Toppin are still in the league’s protocols, so the Knicks will be down a good chunk of their regular rotation if those two are still out.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (protocols), TBD

Antetokounmpo is still in the league’s protocols and given the Bucks have a Christmas Day game, Milwaukee might hold him out for this game anyway even if he does clear the protocols.

Luka Doncic (protocols), doubtful

Kristaps Porzingis (toe), questionable

Doncic got put in protocols Wednesday, so he’s unlikely to test out Thursday. Porzingis, Dallas’ other star, is questionable with a toe injury.

Anthony Edwards (protocols), TBD

The prized small forward is in the protocols. Malik Beasley, Jaden McDaniels and Jaylen Nowell could be good value options in DFS formats if Edwards remains out Thursday against the Jazz.

Jonas Valanciunas (illness), OUT

The productive big man is out with a non-COVID illness, which is a tough blow for the Grizzlies. Memphis has fared well despite notable absences though, so this might not have a big impact on the team.

Jordan Poole (protocols), TBD

Andrew Wiggins (protocols), TBD

The Warriors have all their veterans in play, but these two rotation guys are still in the league’s protocols We know both are vaccinated, so they can be cleared at any point if they test out of the protocols.

LeBron James (abdonimal), probable

Malik Monk (protocols), TBD

Avery Bradley (protocols), TBD

James has been listed as probable ever since he returned to action, so it’s safe to say he’s playing in this game. Monk and Bradley remain in the league’s protocols, although Monk should be close to getting cleared based on his previous designations with the protocols.