Frisco Football Classic predictions: How the public is betting North Texas vs. Miami (OH)

The North Texas Mean Green and Miami (OH) RedHawks both squeaked into bowl season with a .500 record, and they will close out the year in the Frisco Football Classic from Toyota Stadium. This bowl game was invented for just for this season because so many teams were bowl eligible, and our nationwide addiction to football knows no bounds.

So where are sports bettors going as we get closer to game time? Let’s take a look. All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Miami (OH) is a 3-point favorite over North Texas. 59% of the handle and 50% of the bets are on the RedHawks.

Is the public right? I’m going against the public in this one and siding with the Mean Green. North Texas won five consecutive games, and the Mean Green scored at least 30 points in four of them. They are going up against a Miami defense that ranks 70th defensively in yards per play against FBS opponents, so they have a good chance at success.

Over/Under

Total points is installed at 55.0. 84% of the handle and 80% of the bets are on the over.

Is the public right? Once again, I’ll disagree with the masses and side with the under. North Texas ran the ball on 61.3% of their offensive snaps, which is the 13th highest rate in the nation. The Mean Green should control this game on the ground and limit possessions by how often they run the ball and keep the clock going.

Moneyline

Miami (OH) is a -145 favorite while North Texas is a +125 underdog. 64% of the handle and 61% of the bets are on the Mean Green winning.

Is the public right? The public and I are in agreement because the Mean Green have a great shot at pulling off this slight upset. Running back DeAndre Torrey rushed for 1,215 yards with 13 touchdowns and should be ready for a big-time performance in his final college game.

