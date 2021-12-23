24 Wisconsin vs. George Mason: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers found a new opponent on short notice, and they will match up against the George Mason Patriots on Thursday night at home.

Wisconsin was originally scheduled to play Morgan State in this matchup, but the Bears were unable to play due to COVID-19 issues, and the Badgers added a new team to the schedule a little more than 24 hours later. Wisconsin hasn’t played in more than a week and won’t play again till next Wednesday, so they needed to get a game in. The Badgers have been battling through a non-COVID illness for the past month, but everybody is finally healthy.

George Mason will enter Thursday night’s game with a 7-5 record and have won three in a row. The Patriots come in at No. 128 in the latest KenPom ratings and have four players averaging double-digit points including Josh Oduro, who leads George Mason with 17.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in addition to 1.6 blocks.

How to watch George Mason vs. Wisconsin

When: Thursday, December 23, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Kohl Center, Madison, WI

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to live stream online: Big Ten Network, FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com/live

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Wisconsin -10.5

Total: 130

The Pick

Wisconsin -10.5

The strength of the Badgers comes on defense and while they haven’t played their best on that end in recent games, they should be rejuvenated after several days in between games and an entirely healthy roster. Wisconsin has really struggled to shoot the ball this season, but they should play well enough defensively that they’ll still win this game by double digits.

