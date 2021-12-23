Taylor Heinicke clears COVID-19 protocols, will return to practice

UPDATE: Washington announced Thursday morning that Heinicke and linebacker David Mayo have been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Washington Football Team is getting their starting quarterback for Week 16. Taylor Heinicke has cleared the league’s COVID-19 protocols and will return to practice on Thursday, according to Nicki Jhabvala.

He would appear to be on track to play this weekend when Washington travels to face the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Prior to this news, Washington was a 10.5-point underdog against the Cowboys at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Heinicke and fellow QB Kyle Allen missed Tuesday’s game against the Eagles after ending up on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Washington signed Garrett Gilbert over the weekend to start and Washington lost 27-17. Gilbert completed 20 of 31 passes for 194, with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Washington went through a COVID-19 outbreak last week that resulted in their Sunday game against Philly getting moved to Tuesday. They currently have 13 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list pending Heinicke’s (and other players) removal. Starters still on the list include center Tyler Larsen, right guard Brandon Scherff, linebackers Cole Holcomb and David Mayo, free safety Kamren Curl, and cornerback Kendall Fuller.

Washington is 6-8 and sitting a game back of the Vikings, Eagles, and Saints for the last NFC playoff berth.