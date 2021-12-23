Trevor Siemian going on Saints COVID-19 list in Week 16

The New Orleans Saints are experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, according to reporter Jeff Duncan. The team is expected to place backup quarterback Trevor Siemian on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Saints currently have tight ends Adam Trautman and Juwan Johnson on the list. Additional players reportedly tested positive but Duncan did not know their identities.

Siemian serves as Taysom Hill’s backup. Ian Book is also on the active roster and would likely become the starter if Siemian is unable to clear the COVID-19 protocols by Monday.

New Orleans hosts the Dolphins in Week 16 on Monday Night Football. Both teams are 7-7 and on the outside looking in at their respective playoff races. The Saints are in ninth place in the NFC standings, tied with the Vikings and Eagles but behind both due to tiebreakers. The Dolphins are in 11th place, tied with the Raiders, Browns, and Broncos a game back of the three AFC wild card teams.