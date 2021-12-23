Week 16 TNF fantasy points projections to help you set your lineup

The NFL kicks off Week 16 with an inter-conference matchup on Thursday Night Football. The Tennessee Titans host the San Francisco 49ers with both teams looking to make some moves in the playoff race. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET and the game will air on NFL Network.

The Titans are 9-5 and can clinch the AFC South with a win and a Colts loss. The 49ers are 8-6 and can potentially set up a Week 17 wild card-clinching scenario with a win. But more importantly for the here and now, it’s the semifinals of most fantasy football leagues.

The 49ers-Titans game will be missing key names like Derrick Henry and Elijah Mitchell, and there is one big question mark heading into game day. The Titans designated wide receiver A.J. Brown to return from the injured reserve list. He has been able to practice but the team still has to formally activate him. They can do that by 4 p.m. on Thursday afternoon for TNF, so that will be something to track.

In the meantime, regardless of his status, there is plenty to consider in this matchup. It helps to see what the analytics are saying about potential performances. Looking at ESPN fantasy projections, there are plenty of start/sit decisions to consider for both teams. Brown is the only player in question for Thursday’s game.

San Francisco 49ers

QB Jimmy Garoppolo: 14.9

RB Jeff Wilson, Jr.: 13.4

FB Kyle Juszczyk: 3.0

WR Deebo Samuel: 17.9

WR Brandon Aiyuk: 12.3

WR Jauan Jennings: 6.2

TE George Kittle: 15.2

K Robbie Gould: 6.2

49ers D/ST: 6.0

Tennessee Titans

QB Ryan Tannehill: 15.9

RB D’Onta Foreman: 11.4

RB Dontrell Hilliard: 8.4

RB Jeremy McNichols: 6.4

WR A.J. Brown: 14.1

WR Julio Jones: 8.4

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: 4.7

TE Geoff Swaim: 4.1

TE Anthony Firkser: 3.7

TE MyCole Pruitt: 3.2

K Randy Bullock: 7.1

Titans D/ST: 4.7