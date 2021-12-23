NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 16 if you are a Minnesota Vikings fan

The NFL season is headed into Week 16 with only one playoff team locked in. The Packers clinched the NFC North title in Week 15 and can move a little closer to securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC this weekend when they face the Browns.

Seven other teams have a chance to clinch a playoff berth this weekend, but plenty more will just be looking to continue hanging around the wild card race in each conference. One such team is the Minnesota Vikings. They can no longer win their division title, but they control their own destiny as the top team in the final wild card berth.

The Vikings are 7-7 and currently tied with the Eagles and Saints. All three are a game back of the 49ers and three back of the Rams for the other two wild card berths. They are a game up on Washington and the Falcons.

DraftKings Sportsbook offers odds to make the playoffs for each team. The Vikings are +200 to make the playoffs, which is an implied probability of 33%. Although Minnesota is in the driver’s seat, their closing schedule leaves them with worse playoff odds than the Eagles and Saints. Philadelphia is +125 (implied probability: 44.44%) while New Orleans is +110 (implied probability: 47.62%). Minnesota closes the season against the Rams, Packers, and Bears.

If you are a Vikings fan, you’ll have a few games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of a playoff berth.

The 49ers are 8-6, so if the Vikings win and 49ers lose, the two teams will be tied for sixth place. However, the 49ers have the head-to-head tiebreaker against Minnesota, which means they would have the edge in the standings. The 49ers are a field goal favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Vikings, Eagles, and Saints are tied at 7-7, so it’s pretty straight-forward for Minnesota fans. They want those two squads to lose this weekend. The Vikings currently hold the tiebreaker edge against both teams. They have the edge on the Eagles based on record against common opponents, and against the Saints based on conference record.

The Eagles are 10-point favorites against the Giants while the Saints are off the board with Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian both sidelined due to COVID-19.

These two are straight forward. Washington and the Falcons are 6-8 and sitting a game back of the Vikings in the wild card race. Minnesota has the conference record tiebreaker over the Falcons while Washington would potentially come down to strength of victory.

Washington is a 10.5-point underdog against the Cowboys and the Falcons are six-point favorites against the Lions.