Rhamondre Stevenson not practicing due to non-COVID-19 illness for Week 16

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson was not spotted at the team’s practice on Thursday due to a non-COVID-19 related illness. This is the second straight day the bruising tailback has been sidelined from action for the AFC East contender.

This is not good news for fantasy managers or the Patriots as Stevenson has held his own and has gotten plenty of touches throughout the season. He has taken 110 carries for 465 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the year, also catching 13 receptions for 121 yards in the process.

The Patriots are set to battle the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and while Stevenson’s status is up in the air, they may be getting back starter Damien Harris. Harris missed last Saturday’s loss to the Colts with a hamstring injury but has returned to practice in a limited capacity this week.

Fantasy football implications

His status for Friday’s practice will be a huge determining factor if he can suit up for Sunday’s crucial division matchup against the Bills. If Stevenson is declared out, look into J.J. Taylor off the wire. Taylor has been getting reps in practice this week.