Saquon Barkley limited on Thursday for Week 16

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was limited in practice on Thursday ahead of Sunday’s Week 16 matchup at the Philadelphia Eagles. He was also limited in practice on Wednesday and it’s simply a precautionary measure considering that he’s just a month removed from returning from a gnarly ankle injury.

Barkley has gotten plenty of touches since returning in late-November and while he hasn’t been explosive, he has been relatively productive. His best outing came against the Chargers two weeks ago, where he ran for 64 yards on the ground and added 31 receiving yards and a touchdown through the air.

With both quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Sterling Shepard done for the year, the Giants may downshift for the next three weeks and just simply try to run the clock out on the season. That means potentially more work for Barkley on the ground unless they decide to eventually shut him down too.

Fantasy football implications

Like in previous weeks, Barkley should be good to go on Sunday unless he experiences some kind of hiccup over the next three days. Keep an eye out for his status during Friday’s practice.