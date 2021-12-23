Emmanuel Sanders gets in full practice on DAY for Week 16

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was a full participant in practice on Thursday ahead of the team’s Week 16 division showdown at the New England Patriots this Sunday. He was listed as a limited participant in the team’s walkthrough practice on Wednesday.

Looking promising for a Sanders return with him participating fully in practice today. Hyde still limited. Lewis & Lotulelei new adds to injury report. #Bills pic.twitter.com/x6kS5tcKfZ — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) December 23, 2021

Sanders suffered a knee injury in the team’s Week 14 overtime loss to the Buccaneers two weeks ago. That injury kept him sidelined from the Bills’ victory over the Panthers this past Sunday but it’s looking like he’ll be good to go for this all-important AFC East showdown against the Patriots.

The veteran receiver has been productive in his first season in Buffalo, raking in decent numbers. Through 13 games this year, he has hauled in 40 of 68 targets for 606 yards and four touchdowns as the Bills fight for playoff positioning.

Fantasy football implications

Sanders being a full participant in practice on Thursday is a clear indicator that he’ll be good to go for Sunday.