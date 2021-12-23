 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A.J. Brown start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of A.J. Brown ahead of the Titans Week 16 matchup against the 49ers.

By Nick Simon
A.J. Brown #11 of the Tennessee Titans is hit after catching a pass by Justin Reid #20 of the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown has been hampered by injuries all throughout the 2021 season, keeping him out of multiple contests. However, it was confirmed that he will make his triumphant return tonight when the team hosts the red hot San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football.

The Pro Bowl tight end has been out of commission for the last three games due to both chest and knee injury, last appearing in the team’s 22-13 loss to the Houston Texans on November 21. Now that he’s back in the lineup, will he be of much use from a fantasy standpoint?

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR A.J. Brown

Through 10 games this season, Brown has 46 receptions for 615 yards and three touchdowns. Even with time missed, he’s the 45th rated wide receiver in PPR leagues in fantasy, netting users an average of 12.7 points per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Brown returns as the most dynamic playmaker in the Titans’ offense at the moment and with an AFC South division title within reach, they’re going to want to get it to him often. Start Brown.

