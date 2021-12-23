Rams designate RB Cam Akers to return from injured reserve

The Los Angeles Rams designated RB Cam Akers to return from injured reserve on Thursday afternoon. Akers, who hasn’t played all season after suffering a torn Achilles, could be back some time in the playoffs, per coach Sean McVay. The fact Akers was designated to come off IR at some point is encouraging for his recovery. We break down the potential impact.

Cam Akers injury impact: Fantasy football

This will have more of an impact on NFL DFS come playoff time. Akers isn’t expected to be back this upcoming week or next week, which would likely be the fantasy football championship in your season-long league. Akers’ return gives the Rams another option at running back, one that many believed would end up leading L.A. this season. We aren’t sure how much work Akers will get or if he’ll be in game shape by the time the Rams are in the playoffs. Either way, he’s someone to consider moving forward.