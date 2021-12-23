Russell Wilson working through injured ankle heading into Week 16

The Seattle Seahawks have a quick turnaround for Week 16, and it doesn’t help that quarterback Russell Wilson is dealing with an ankle injury. A Rams pass rusher landed on his leg on Tuesday to close out Week 15 and he is “working around the clock” to get his ankle good for Sunday, per Gregg Bell.

Wilson was listed on the Wednesday injury report to open Week 16, but he also was noted as a full participant. He told the media on Thursday that he feels fine, and at this point fantasy managers can operate under the assumption the QB will play on Sunday against the Bears.

Fantasy football implications

It’s been a rough season for the Seahawks, and Wilson’s fantasy value has taken a hit. He is tied for 15th among quarterbacks in fantasy points per game and is coming off a 4.24 point effort against the Rams in Week 15. He had three straight games with two touchdowns the three weeks prior, which bodes well coming into this game against a bad Bears squad. He’s worth a start, but he doesn’t have nearly the ceiling he’s had in recent years.