Wizards SG Bradley Beal enters health and safety protocols

The Washington Wizards have placed Bradley Beal in the league’s health and safety protocols, ruling him out for Thursday’s game against the New York Knicks. He joins Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on the list of current Wizards players.

This news comes shortly after reports that the NBA and NBAPA were closing in on a deal to adjust COVID-19 protocols following the massive wave of players being sidelined over the past two weeks. This agreement would lessen the number of days a player who tests positive would have to quarantine from 10 down to six.

Beal was last in action guard this past Saturday as the Wizards took down the Jazz for a 109-103 victory. The All-NBA guard dropped 37 points, seven assists, and five rebounds in the victory. His numbers have ticked down from last season as he’s averaging 23.3 points and 5.9 assists through 28 games this year.

Following tonight’s game, Washington will next be in action on Sunday vs. the 76ers before hitting the road on Tuesday to face the Heat.