Is there any way Taysom Hill can play in Week 16 vs. Dolphins?

The New Orleans Saints host the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football and they look like they will be without their starting quarterback. The team placed Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Adam Schefter is reporting Hill and Siemian both tested positive for the virus. Ian Rapoport tweeted that QB Ian Book will start on Monday.

Is it possible for Taysom Hill to play in Week 16 vs. Dolphins?

It’s unclear if Hill is vaccinated, but Rapoport tweeting that Book was starting on Monday suggests it is impossible for Hill to return by then. If that’s the case, it means testing out is not an option, which would only be the case if he was unvaccinated.

If Hill was vaccinated, he could return if he was asymptomatic for at least 24 hours by one of the following options:

He receives two BRL PCR test results that are either negative or produce Cycle Threshold (CT) values of 35 or greater; OR He receive one BRL PCR test result that is either negative or produces CT values of 35 or greater and a negative Mesa test result from a test taken within 24 hours of the BRL PCR test. Both tests can be taken at the same time or less than 24 hours apart; OR He receives two negative MESA tests 24 hours after the initial swab was taken, but can be taken concurrently provided it’s two separate new swabs.

If he has not received the COVID-19 vaccine and is confirmed to have tested positive, he would be required to quarantine for at least a 10-day period. If he was just a close contact, he would be required to quarantine for a five-day period. The combination of Schefter and Rapoport’s reports suggest Hill is unvaccinated.

The Saints were a field goal favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook but are now a 1.5-point underdog.