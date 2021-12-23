Justin Fields downgraded to DNP with ankle for Thursday, Week 16

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was downgraded from limited on Wednesday to out on Thursday with an ankle injury. Head coach Matt Nagy told reporters on Wednesday that Fields’ ankle injury was minor, but no practice today is a little worrisome. He could easily return on Friday and play as usual, but it is something worth monitoring.

Fields continues to make rookie mistakes, but also has improved throughout the season and has shown his playmaking ability more than once. If he can’t go this week against the Seahawks, we will see backup Andy Dalton at the helm. Dalton just returned from the COVID-19 list and was able to get a full practice in on Thursday.

Fantasy football implications

The Seattle defense can be beaten, but the Bears offense is extremely hit and miss, especially through the air. Fields will always have some fantasy upside, as his rushing ability is great for fantasy, but Dalton doesn’t move the needle much.